GOSHEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash Saturday morning has closed down part of a busy roadway in Goshen.
It happened around 7:15 on Route 63, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
Officials said a car had struck a utility pole.
One person was flown to Hartford Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries aren't immediately known.
It is unclear when that part of Route 63 is expected to reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.