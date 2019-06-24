BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) -- State police said a person was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn that caught fire on Sunday morning.
The fire broke out at the home on Wauregan Road on Sunday around 10:40 a.m.
During the investigation, crews located a deceased person inside the home.
That person has not yet been identified.
The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.
The State Police-Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit was requested to respond to the scene to assist.
Detectives from the Connecticut State Police-Eastern District Major Crimes Squad also responded.
