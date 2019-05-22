MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A person was found lying on the side of a Manchester road with life threatening injuries, Police said.
Officers were called to Park Street near Utopia Road around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to Police, the person was found unconscious and unresponsive after being struck by a vehicle.
First responders performed CPR and the victim's pulse was restored.
The driver who hit the pedestrian fled the scene, Police said.
The victim was brought to Manchester Memorial Hospital with severe life threatening head injuries.
The incident is currently under investigation by Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Justin Gaudino at 860-533-8651.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
