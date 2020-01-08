HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A person suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car in Hartford Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Maple Street.

The person who was hit by a car was said to be walking around when officers arrived on scene, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.