NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – North Haven Police are on the scene of a person hit by a car Wednesday.
The accident happened on Washington Avenue.
Washington Avenue is closed between Scrub Oak Road and Bradley Street.
The person was brought to the hospital, but police have not released their condition at this time.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
