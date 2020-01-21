VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A person was struck by a car in Vernon Tuesday night.
Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on Talcottville Road around 9:30 p.m.
The road is closed in the area.
Vernon police said the person is suffering life-threatening injuries.
There is no word if the car remained on the scene.
