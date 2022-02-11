EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A person was rushed to the hospital after police say they were hit by car.
It all unfolded on Main Street around 4:45 Thursday evening.
Investigators say that the person that was hit was conscious and alert when they were being taken to the hospital.
Further details surrounding the collision weren't immediately available.
