GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to an intersection in Glastonbury after a person was hit by a car.
Fire officials said the person was hit while in the area of Naubuc Avenue and Putnam Boulevard.
It happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to eyewitnesses, the road was closed but it has since reopened.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.