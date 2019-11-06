MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A person suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Manchester Wednesday afternoon.
It happened a little before 5 p.m. on Center Street near Main Street.
Police said Center Street between Main and Linden streets was closed to traffic but it has since reopened.
While the person’s injuries are serious, police said they are not life threatening.
The driver involved is cooperating with the investigation.
Less than 24 hours ago, a Manchester town committee chairman was struck and killed by a car.
It happened in the area of Hartford Road and Fairfield Street around 6:30 p.m.
John Deeb, 75, was working on Election Day and was going with others from the town committee to count the ballots when he was hit.
