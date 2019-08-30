MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A person was hit by a car in Meriden Friday afternoon.
Police were called to Summer street just before 4 p.m. for the incident.
Officers said there are injuries, but wouldn’t say to what extent.
It is unclear if the driver stayed on the scene.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.