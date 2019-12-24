NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- A person has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in New London.
According to fire officials, it happened on Tuesday just after noon in the area of Montauk and Tinker.
Police at the scene reported severe injuries.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
On the New London article about a person being struck, it should be that it was a motorcyclist that was struck!
