WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 15 south is closed in Woodbridge after a person was hit by a car.
State police said it happened in the area of exit 58.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area as all lanes are closed.
There’s no word on the extent of injuries at this point.
