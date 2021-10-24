HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 North is back open following a crash.
It occurred near Exit 89 around 3:20 a.m. and involved a pedestrian.
The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known.
The roadway was shut down for about four hours while police investigated.
