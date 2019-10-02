BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Route 9 south in Berlin is closed after a person was hit by a car.
The Dept. of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 23 and 22.
The incident was reported a little after 10:30 a.m.
No further details were immediately available.
