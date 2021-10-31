TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – The northbound side of the Merritt Parkway is back open following a collision early Sunday morning.
A person was hit by a car around 7:20 a.m., according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
The Merritt Parkway was shut down between exits 48 and 49S while State Police investigated further, but reopened around 11:10 a.m.
For more updates on this story, stay with Channel 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.