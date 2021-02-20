CORNWALL, CT (WFSB) - One person was taken to the hospital after police say they fell off a ski lift Saturday afternoon.
Authorities said it happened around 3:30 at the Mohawk Mountain Ski Area.
The injured person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
The ski area is expected to release a statement on the incident later tonight.
