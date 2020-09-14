SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - The school district in Somers reported another case of COVID-19, this time in a 2nd grade classroom at Somers Elementary School.
Superintendent Brian Czapla sent a letter to parents and staff members over the weekend.
"This past Friday, it was brought to our attention that an individual in one of the 2nd-grade classrooms at Somers Elementary School was not feeling well," Czapla said. "This individual was subsequently tested for COVID-19. [Sunday] we were made aware of a positive test result. We conducted contact tracing and consulted our local health officials seeking their guidance and expertise."
At the recommendation of local health officials, the district said it is requiring that eight students in the affected particular cohort class self-quarantine for 14-days.
The families of those eight students in the 2nd-grade class were contacted and remote learning was set up.
As a precaution, local health officials' recommended seven staff also self-quarantine.
Somers Elementary School will be open on Monday morning for "cohort A" students to attend. Officials have determined it is safe to reopen, Czapla said.
"As you are aware, we are not the only school community to be impacted by COVID-19," he said. "Please know we continue to do everything we can to keep students and staff safe during these difficult times."
The superintendent said the district wants to emphasize that it is critically important that it continues to adhere to all the mitigation strategies, including wearing masks, hand sanitizing and washing, and social distancing.
Somers Elementary School closed on Sept. 9 and 10 due to another positive case.
RELATED: Positive COVID-19 test cancels school in Somers
The school had undergone a thorough sanitizing process, Czapla said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.