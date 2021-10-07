BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A person is in critical condition after being hit by a driver in Bridgeport.
According to police, the pedestrian was struck at Boston and Weber avenues around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
The victim, who was only identified as being from Stratford, crossed the streets from the northeast corner headed south.
The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the pedestrian.
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
The victim was brought to Bridgeport Hospital. The injuries were described as life-threatening.
Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-7640.
