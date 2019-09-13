CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A domestic violence call about two people suffering cuts from a knife led to one of them being arrested and the other in critical condition.
Cheshire police said they charged Emanuel Dominguez-VillaGomez with first-degree assault, risk of injury, reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint.
Officers were called to a home on Mountain Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
They said they found two people in need of medical assistance. Both suffered from knife lacerations.
They were treated at the scene and sent to separate hospitals.
While Dominguez-VillaGomez is expected to be ok, police said the other unidentified person involved remained in critical condition on Friday.
Detectives identified the address as an active crime scene.
After being released from the hospital, Dominguez-VillaGomez was taken into custody.
He is being held on a $750,000 bond.
Dominguez-VillaGomez is scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on Friday.
