EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – One person is in custody following a fire that injured two people and left more than a dozen displaced in East Haven.
The fire was reported at a condo complex on Green Garden Court in East Haven on Wednesday night.
One firefighter was injured while responding and one person is under evaluation at a nearby hospital, according to the fire chief. There is no word at this time the extent of either of the injuries.
One person was taken into custody in connection to the fire, but no additional details about that have been released at this time.
The fire chief say 14 people were displaced due to the fire.
There is no word what caused the fire.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
