EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police say an individual is in custody after a standoff in East Haven.
Police asked people to avoid a neighborhood while they negotiated with a barricaded suspect.
"We have one individual in custody. This incident has been resolved peacefully," said Captain Joseph Murgo with East Haven Police.
The Momauguin Elementary School was locked down.
Murgo urged the public to stay away from Stevens Street between Austin and Soundview avenues.
East Haven High School and the middle school, though not in the area, were made aware of the situation due to bus routes and stops in the area.
Murgo said he would give further details as they became available.
