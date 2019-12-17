MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A person was struck by a car in Meriden Tuesday evening.
Police said the accident happened at the intersection of East Main Street by Cottage Street.
Police have not identified the person, but said they were brought to the hospital with head injuries.
The scene was closed due to the investigation.
No other details have been released.
