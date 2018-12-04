NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to a building in New Haven after a car crashed into it.
The car crashed into a storefront at 61 Amity Rd., on Tuesday afternoon.
The New Haven Fire Chief said one injury has been reported.
Fire officials said the building inspector was requested to the scene.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
