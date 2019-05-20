GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews responded to a propane tank explosion in Groton on Monday morning.
It happened on a food truck locate near Bridge Market, on Fort Hill Road.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital, however the extent right now is unknown.
The fire marshal is investigating how it happened.
There was no damage to the building.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
