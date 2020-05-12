ROCKY HILL (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to a roof collapse at a construction site in Rocky Hill on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m., crews were called to 24 Evans Rd.
When they arrived, they found one person who had sustained life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from the roof.
The person was taken to Hartford Hospital.
The Rocky Hill Building Department as well as OSHA have been requested to the scene to investigate.
