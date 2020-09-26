CANTON, CT (WFSB) -- A person was injured in a shooting in Avon Saturday evening.
Police were seen investigating on Hillcrest Drive in Avon, as well as on Elizabeth Road in Canton.
This is all unfolding just off the old Albany Turnpike.
Investigators at the scene said one person was injured, and another was taken into custody.
Dispatchers said the shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said there is no threat to the public.
This is an Avon investigation, and Canton police are assisting.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
