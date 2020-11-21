MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - One person was taken to an area hospital after being shot Saturday evening in Manchester.
Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea says it happened in the area of Purcell Place.
The victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Officials believe that at least two suspects fled the scene in an unspecified vehicle.
