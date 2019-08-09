NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in New Haven on Friday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened just before 2 p.m.
It happened in an apartment on Chapel Street, between Park and Howe streets.
No street closures have been reported at this time.
There is no word on injuries at this point.
Stay with Ch 3 as more information becomes available.
