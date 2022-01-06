WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into what lead up to a shooting Thursday.
It happened sometime during the evening within the city. Investigators are still looking into where the incident took place.
West Haven Police became of the incident when a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
Their injuries are considered non life threatening.
Anyone with any credible information is asked to contact West Haven Police.
