HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck by a vehicle in Hartford on Friday morning.

According to police, it happened in the area of Maple Avenue and South Street.

They first reported it shortly after 6 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

Police also asked drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

