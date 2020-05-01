HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck by a vehicle in Hartford on Friday morning.
According to police, it happened in the area of Maple Avenue and South Street.
They first reported it shortly after 6 a.m.
Motor Vehicle collision w/ pedestrian investigation in area of Maple Ave/South St. Please seek alternate route until further notice. -LT.PC pic.twitter.com/2ctWYc26X2— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 1, 2020
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
Police also asked drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
