NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A person has died after being hit by a car in New Haven Wednesday night.
Police confirmed a person was hit on Dixwell Avenue.
Dixwell Avenue is closed between Admiral Street and Henry Street during the investigation.
No additional details have been released.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.