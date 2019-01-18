BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) – A person was killed after being hit by a car in Brooklyn Friday night.
State Police said a section of Providence Road near the 450 block is shut down while crews investigate the crash.
The accident happened around 6:30 p.m.
Lifestar was called to the scene but was cancelled.
Troopers said the driver remained on scene, and is cooperating with police.
