NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A person has died after being hit by a delivery truck in New Haven on Thursday.
New Haven police said they are investigating the crash on Temple Street.
On George Street, officers located a commercial delivery truck believed to have been involved in the accident.
Investigators are awaiting the arrival of personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
No additional information has been released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team.
Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
