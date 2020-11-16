WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person was killed after being struck by a car in Waterford on Monday morning.
Police said just before 9 a.m., crews responded to Niantic River Road for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car.
The initial officer on scene rendered aid to the pedestrian until the ambulance arrived.
The pedestrian, later identified as 21-year-old Joshua Molyneaux of Chester was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The 80-year-old driver was uninjured and released from the scene.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by Waterford police.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Waterford police at 860-442-9451.
(1) comment
So, the car isn't what hurt him?
