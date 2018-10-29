EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person has died after an industrial accident in East Hartford.
Police said a propane truck was making a delivery at the time of the incident at 263 Park Avenue.
According to police, the truck was not involved in the accident.
There was a smell of propane in the air at the time due to the propane delivery.
No other details have been released.
