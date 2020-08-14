ENFIELD (WFSB) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Enfield Friday.
According to police, the motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the area of Route 5 and Manning Road.
Police said patrol units were called to the scene around 6 p.m. and were assisted by the Metro Traffic Services in their investigation.
According to police, the road has since reopened.
