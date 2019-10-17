BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Berlin late Wednesday night.
According to police, the pedestrian was hit on New Britain Road around 10:40 p.m.
It happened near the Prentice Place Condominiums.
The victim was transported to The Hospital of Central Connecticut New Britain campus where the person was pronounced dead.
The name of the pedestrian has yet to be released.
According to police, the driver and vehicle involved in the incident were not present at the scene when they arrived.
Anyone with information about what happened or who has access to surveillance video of the area is asked to contact Berlin police at 860-828-7088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.