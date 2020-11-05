PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) -- A two-vehicle crash that closed part of Route 17 in Portland has turned deadly.
The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday on Route 17, also known as Glastonbury Boulevard.
Emergency officials at the scene said one person has died. A second person was taken to the hospital.
The road is closed between Appletree Lane and Overlook Court.
There’s no word at this time on the extent of any injuries.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
