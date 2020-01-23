GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Glastonbury on Thursday.
It happened in the 400-block of Griswold Street, just after noon.
Police did not release the name of the 84-year-old victim.
They believe she was out getting her mail.
The car involved fled the scene, police said.
Griswold Street is closed at this time between Candlewood Road and Spring Street Extension.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Anyone with information should call Glastonbury police at 860-633-8301.
