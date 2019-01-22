COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Police said a person was killed in a crash that happened on Route 16 in Colchester on Tuesday.
The crash happened in the area of 473 Lebanon Ave. (Route 16).
Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications confirmed that two cars were involved in the head-on crash.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours while crews investigate. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The road closure is also causing delays for buses in the area.
The school district said buses 11 and 12 coming from Colchester Elementary School are delayed due to the accident.
