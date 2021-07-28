MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person has died after a jet ski collision Tuesday.
It happened around 6:50 p.m. in the Long Island Sound near Cedar Beach in Milford.
Two jet skis were involved in the collision.
A private boat helped the injured jet skiers until first responders arrived.
One person was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where they later died.
Authorities have not released their identity yet.
