SPRAGUE, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night in Sprague.
According to State Police, the crash happened around 8:13 p.m. on State Highway 97 at Salt Rock Road.
Officials say a pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Route 97 and Salt Rock Road. As the truck turned south onto Route 97, it collided with a dirt bike that was traveling north. The dirt bike was unregistered, uninsured, and non-illuminated.
Police say the front end of the dirt bike collided with the drivers side front end of the truck. The operator of the dirt bike was was sent up the hood and into the windshield of the truck before being vaulted into the air.
The operator of the dirt bike was taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich where he was pronounced deceased, said police. He has been identified Andrew Morrison Jr., 21, of Lebanon.
The operator of the truck suffered minor in juries and was taken to Backus Hospital.
State Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Troop E at 860-848-6500.
