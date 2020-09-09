WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person has died following a rollover crash in Wallingford on I-91 Wednesday morning.
I-91 north in Wallingford reopened just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, a few hours after closing due to the crash.
It happened in the area of exit 13, just before 7:25 a.m., shutting down all lanes at one point.
UPDATE: All northbound lanes of I-91 closed at exit 13, left and center lanes of southbound side closed. #cttraffic— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 9, 2020
Lanes started to reopen later, but delays for more than 2 miles were being seen.
There's also no word on what caused the rollover.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
