WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A person was killed in a crash on I-84 in Waterbury Thursday evening.
The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on I-84 west near exit 18.
Police said two people were in the car at the time of the crash.
The passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Police have not release the identity of the person who was killed.
The off-ramp was closed following the crash but it has since reopened.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
