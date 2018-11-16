MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on Interstate 95 northbound in Milford Friday morning, according to the Department of Transportation.
The incident happened between Exit 39B and 40 around 3 a.m.
According to state police, it happened right after a two-car crash just south of exit 40.
Everyone else involved sustained minor injuries.
Traffic is moving, but the left and center lanes remain closed.
Is it unclear if the pedestrian was injured.
