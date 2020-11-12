WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A person has died following a serious crash in Wethersfield that was connected to an incident that happened in Hartford Thursday morning.
Police were called to Prospect Street by Collier Street late Thursday morning for the report of a car versus pole with a possible rollover.
When officers arrived, they found a car had slammed into a utility pole, causing it to break and wires to come down.
Police said the 2002 BMW 745i, driven by Ramon Figueroa, was traveling westbound on Route 287. When Figueroa was attempting to take a right turn, the car lost control, rolled over, and collided with the pole.
Polie said the front passenger, Desyer Lopez, and the backseat passenger, Miguel Gonzalez, were ejected from the car.
All three occupants were brought to Hartford Hospital.
Gonzalez was later pronounced dead.
Lopez and Figueroa suffered non-life-threatening injures.
Connecticut State Police responded to the scene as well, and said this crash was is connected to an incident that happened prior in Hartford.
Police said officers from from the Hartford Violent Crime Task Force were attempting to stop the car as the car and its occupants were suspected to be involved in a suspicious incident involving a firearm.
Officers lost contact with the car, and police said moments later, the car crashed.
The Hartford State's Attorney's Office called the state police to assume the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact state police Trooper First Class Mark Jesudowich at mark.jesudowich@ct.gov.
