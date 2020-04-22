GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver near Electric Boat in Groton on Tuesday night.
It happened on Eastern Point Road just before 10:10 p.m.
The pedestrian was crossing within a marked crosswalk from the General Dynamics Electric Boat south gate, Groton city police said.
Officers said a driver traveling south struck the person.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are looking at photographs, forensic maps and vehicle inspections, along with imaging and analysis from an event data recorder in the vehicle that was involved.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
