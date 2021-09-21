NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman was rescued by a couple of public works employees after a fire trapped her in a second floor bedroom.
Firefighters said they were called to the home on Shelton Avenue in New Haven on Tuesday morning.
They said the rescued woman had to push out an air conditioning unit out of a window for her escape.
That's when the two Department of Public Works employees. who just happened to be in the area, helped her off the roof.
The woman and the DPW employees were taken to the hospital; however, Channel 3 was told that their injuries were not life-threatening.
According to New Haven's fire chief, three or four other people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Those people were able to safely get out.
Firefighters were also able to rescue a cat.
A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.
Investigators are looking into it.
