HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person of interest has been detained as part of a stabbing investigation in Hartford.
The victim, only identified as a man, was alert and conscious at last check after being stabbed in the chest several times, police said.
The vehicle in which the stabbing happened was found in Vernon and returned to Hartford.
They believe the incident was drug-related.
Police said they were called to Webster Street around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning after a 33-year-old man was stabbed.
The victim and the attacker knew each other, according to Lt. Paul Cicero of the Hartford Police Department.
During the investigation, police determined the incident happened inside the vehicle.
The victim is being treated at Hartford Hospital.
A portion of Webster Street was closed, but opened later in the morning.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Hartford police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.