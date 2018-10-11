NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – State police said they have a person of interest in the case of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in North Stonington.
Krystal Riske, 25, of Pawcatuck, was struck around 8 p.m. on Tuesday while walking on the shoulder on Norwich Westerly Road at the Route 184 rotary.
"Detectives are in consultation with the State Attorney's Office and the investigation continues," troopers said in a news release. "Several leads are still being investigated."
Information about the person of interest has not been released.
Police said the driver fled the scene traveling westbound on Route 2.
The vehicle has damage to the side quarter panel, passenger headlight and is missing the passenger side mirror.
It is described as a mid-size SUV and might be gray.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.